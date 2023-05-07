Search suspended for Tampa man missing in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Now instead of an active search, there will be a limited but continuous search for Gordon Kaye.

A news release from park leaders explains that crews gave their best efforts and completed thorough ground searches for 69-year-old Gordon Kaye, WVLT reports.

The man was reportedly last seen in the lower loop of Deep Creek Campground on Saturday, April 22. His family reported him missing four days later on Wednesday, April 26.

Now instead of an active search, there will be a limited but continuous search for Kaye, which include things like backcountry patrols, air searches when practical and outreach to hikers heading into the area, Asheville Citizen-Times explains.

According to both media outlets, more than 300 people from 57 agencies and four states helped with the search. Crews search the park on foot, on horseback and even with canine teams.

There were even drones used in the search.

“The size and scale of the search were only possible with the help of our partners and the dedicated volunteers who gave their time and expertise to look for Mr. Kaye," Incident Commander James Latendresse reportedly said in a statement.

Kaye is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and around 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. According to a missing person's alert, he may be suffering from a "mental health crisis."