A deadline to submit bids to buy Sears Holdings out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy came and went with no signs of of a bidder until CNBC reported Friday evening that Sears Chairman Eddie Lampert submitted a last-minute bid, citing people familiar with the situation.

The deadline and reported bid came just hours after Sears announced that it would close 80 more Sears and Kmart locations in late March. The long-embattled retailer, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October, had already announced the closing of 143 locations by the end of the year and another 40 Sears and Kmart stores set to close in February 2019.

All bids to buy the company were due Friday at 4 p.m. ET. Investment bank Lazard Freres is overseeing the bidding process. A bid doesn't guarantee that Sears would be saved. The company and its advisers must determine by Jan. 4 whether the bid is "qualified."

Lampert had made a $4.6 billion proposal to buy the company out of bankruptcy through his hedge fund, ESL Investments, on Dec. 6. The deal included 500 stores, 50,000 employees, the Kenmore appliance and DieHard tool brands, key real estate and the company's inventory and receivables. As of early Friday there was no sign that Lampert had made the bid official.

Sears declined to comment. Representatives from ESL and Lazard weren't immediately available Friday evening.

