Crews rescue dogs after fire at Seattle dog daycare facility

Seattle Fire said the blaze is under control and all workers are accounted for. Crews were working to rescue some of the over 100 dogs staying at the facility.

SEATTLE — A dryer fire at a Seattle dog daycare facility put more than 100 dogs in danger, but firefighters were able to clear the building just after noon.

The fire was first reported before 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the 13000 block of Lake City Way NE.

Seattle Fire said all seven workers are accounted for. One employee was evaluated on scene and was stable.

The facility had more than 100 dogs inside at the time the fire broke out, Seattle Fire said. Just afternoon noon, firefighters had completed a primary and secondary search and said the facility was clear.

At least two dogs were taken to a local veterinarian to receive treatment for smoke inhalation, Seattle Fire said. At least two dogs were given oxygen at the scene, video footage showed.

It was a community effort to help rescue, secure, and transport the dogs from inside the facility. Initially, people driving by, local businesses, and a box truck stepped in to help with the dogs.

King County Metro also sent two buses to be used to shelter the animals.

At least some of the dogs will be taken to BowWow Fun Towne to be reunited with their owners. Not all of the dogs have been transported yet.

The owner of BowWow Fun Towne was at the scene of the fire with a van to help transport the dogs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.