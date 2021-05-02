Reports: Senate approves budget bill to pass Biden's $1.9T COVID-19 relief plan

Vice President Kamala Harris was the tiebreaking vote of 51-50 on the measure after the all-night Senate session.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate early Friday morning approved a budget bill that would pave the way for the passage of Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package without the support of GOP lawmakers, according to reports.

Vice President Kamala Harris was the tiebreaking vote of 51-50 on the measure after the all-night Senate session, the Washington Post and ABC reported. Democrats in the chamber applauded after Harris announced the vote at around 5:30 a.m.

The U.S. House approved its own budget on Wednesday, but must now act on the Senate's version.

Without the budget resolution, Democrats would have needed to convince 10 Republicans to support the measure, according to CNBC.

By moving on a fast track, the goal for Democrats is to have COVID relief approved by March, when extra unemployment assistance and other pandemic aid expires. It’s an aggressive timeline that will test the ability of the new administration and Congress to deliver.

Adopted, 51-50: S.Con.Res.5, Sanders Budget Resolution, as amended, with @VP voting in the affirmative. — Senate Cloakroom (@SenateCloakroom) February 5, 2021

President Joe Biden told Democratic lawmakers that he views the $1.9 trillion package's proposal for $1,400 direct payments to individuals as a foundational promise to voters. It represents a strategic bet by the White House that voters will suspend their partisan beliefs to evaluate the plan and support its massive scope.

Biden has suggested he may be flexible on the plan's topline figure for the plan and on ways to more narrowly target who gets direct payments. But the $1,400 amount — on top of $600 in payments approved in December — appears to be non-negotiable.

The president's package comes after $4 trillion in rescue spending that cushioned the financial blow from the pandemic but did little to stop the disease. His plan, however, also includes politically divisive provisions such as a $15 hourly minimum wage and $350 billion in aid for state and local governments.

Ten Republican senators met with Biden earlier this week and countered with a $618 billion package, one-third of what he was offering.

The group of GOP senators behind the counterproposal told Biden in a letter Thursday that they had significant questions about the “size and scope” of his plan given how much Congress already has allocated and the more than $60 billion in emergency assistance they said states and districts have yet to spend on public schools.