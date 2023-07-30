Diane Tate spent the last seven years studying in secret, not even sharing her plan with family or friends.

BOWIE, Maryland — With back to school season right around the corner, you may be wondering is it too late to pursue a higher education? A 72-year-old woman from Maryland is proving it's never too late.

Diane Allen Tate went back to school at age 65, but kept her education journey a secret from even her family and friends for the last seven years.

In those years, Tate served as a primary caregiver for her mother while secretly balancing higher education classes online.

But now the secret is out of the bag--and Tate's family couldn't be prouder of her.

Tate graduated with honors and a PsyD in Behavioral Health Leadership from Walden University on Saturday.

This was the first time Tate attended an official graduation despite having an undergraduate and masters degree. She gradated Boston University in 1972 with a psychology degree. Three years later, she took home a masters degree in development psychology from Boston University. But because of the Vietnam War and her romantic pursuits, Tate was unable to walk across the stage.