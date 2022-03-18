Match Day: Senior medical students are residency-bound after Friday ceremony

Senior medical students in Tampa took the next step toward their future of becoming doctors.

TAMPA, Fla. — For many senior medical students around the world, March 18 isn't just another day — it's the day.

Every year on this specific day, hundreds of thousands of students learn where they will spend their residencies following graduation.

Right here in the heart of the Tampa Bay area, students from the University of South Florida's Health Morsani College of Medicine had their Match Day ceremony Friday at Ulele.

Senior medical students in Tampa took the next step toward their future of becoming doctors.

This ceremony marked the ending of one chapter in their lives they spent a lot of time working for. In the months leading up to this day, students apply and interview for residency slots with institutions across the country.

Now that we've matched them, all we can do is graduate them!!! Congratulations to the MCOM #Classof2022 for a successful #USFMatch Day!!! full story: https://t.co/zS61YXA18z pic.twitter.com/htYc5C18gv — USF Health Medicine (@USFHealthMed) March 18, 2022

After learning where they will be going, the soon-to-be doctors will spend the next three to seven years receiving specialized postgraduate training in their chosen medical fields.

Joining in on the celebration of Match Day, medical students all around the U.S. found out which school accepted them. This year's Main Residency Match by the National Resident Matching Program was expected to be the largest in history.