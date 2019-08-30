TAMPA, Fla. —

A new policy change from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services could mean the children of service members overseas who are born abroad would not automatically become citizens. Instead, their parents would have to apply for their citizenship.



Kenly Nifong’s career in the Army Special Forces took him all over the globe. Two of his three children were born overseas, where he was stationed. He said he thinks the updated citizenship policy from USCIS is fair to service members and their kids.



“I don’t think anyone in the military would mind taking those extra steps because they know what citizenship means to them,” he said.



He also doesn’t think it would impact many people in the armed forces.

From his Tampa office, immigration attorney Ahmad Yakzan agreed on that point.



He said the past couple of years have been busy for his practice, with so many changes on how immigration law is interpreted in President Trump’s administration. He sees this new citizenship policy as a continuation of that.

“So, what the policy is saying, we’re not going to automatically give you citizenship, you have to go through the process,” he explained.



USCIS said on its website that the change in policy is to “clarify that temporary visits to the U.S. do not establish U.S. residence, explain the distinction between residence and physical presence in the United States, and explain that USCIS no longer considers children who are living abroad with a parent who is a U.S. government employee or U.S. service member as 'residing in the United States.'”



In a tweet, they say the the only US citizens whose children would be impacted are those who do not meet requirements for residency. We reached out to USCIS for further clarification and are waiting for a response.

