A wake will be held Sunday afternoon in Fairport with funeral services to follow Monday at noon at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Services have been announced for a Rochester Police officer gunned down in the line of duty.

A wake will be held this Sunday for 29-year-veteran Tony Mazurkiewicz. Mazurkiewicz was in a parked vehicle with Officer Sino Seng on July 21 when 17 rounds were fired into the vehicle from behind, according to the department. The two were part of the department’s plainclothes tactical unit and were investigating a murder.

The wake will take place from 1-8 PM at the Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home located at 7501 Pittsford-Palmyra Rd. in Fairport on Sunday, July 31. Shuttle services will be provided at Fairport High School.

Officer Mazurkiewicz's funeral will take place Monday, Aug. 1 at noon at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester.