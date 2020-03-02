Authorities in Oklahoma say one person has died and several others were rushed to the hospital after a vehicle hit multiple juveniles near a high school, according to local media reports.

The incident happened Monday afternoon near Moore High School.

Police told KOCO 5 that a red pickup truck hit six students near the school's field house. Authorities told KOCO that one of the students has died and the others were in critical condition.

A Moore police spokesman told ABC News that the male adult who was driving the truck did not initially stop after the crash.

Reporter Emily Collins tweeted out photos from the scene that showed a damaged pick-up truck surrounded by law enforcement.

Collins said that she witnessed police conducting a sobriety test on the driver of the truck that reportedly hit the students near the high school.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.