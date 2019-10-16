LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities in Seymour, Indiana are working to find out who left a baby in a plastic bag.

Police say the person who discovered the baby was walking their dog in the 600 block of South Jackson Park Drive around 4 p.m. Tuesday. The child wad found in the bag along a fence row 20 yards off the roadway.

The baby was taken to the hospital where doctors say the child is healthy.

Seymour Police are reminding everyone of their Safe Haven Baby Box recently installed at Fire Station 3 on Meadowbrook Drive.