PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County sheriff will be part of a special law enforcement commission started by President Donald Trump, according to the Department of Justice.

The United States Attorney General William Barr announced the establishment of the Presidential Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice. The commission itself was started after President Trump signed Executive Order No. 13896 in October 2019.

“There is no more noble and important profession than law enforcement. A free and safe society requires a trusted and capable police force to safeguard our rights to life and liberty,” Barr said in a news release. “But as criminal threats and social conditions have changed the responsibilities and roles of police officers, there is a need for a modern study of how law enforcement can best protect and serve American communities.”

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri will be among other law enforcement officials and federal agencies in the commission.

"I am honored to participate on this Presidential Commission and I'm looking forward to working with Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and other leaders from across the country in this meaningful appointment," the sheriff said in a statement

The commission will gather monthly. You can see the list of the other commissioners here.

Gualtieri is also the chairman for the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission and spent the better part of 2018 following the school shooting researching policies in law enforcement, education and statewide juvenile prevention initiatives before presenting the commission's findings in Tallahassee.

