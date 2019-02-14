RIO RANCHO, N.M. — On the one-year anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, someone walked into a high school in New Mexico and fired a gun.

A single shot was fired from a handgun Thursday on the grounds of the V. Sue Cleveland High School in Rio Rancho, a suburb of Albuquerque.

Nobody was hurt, and a male suspect has been taken into custody, according to CBS affiliate KRQE.

The campus was evacuated, and parents are currently able to pick up their children.

Rio Rancho Public Schools told KRQE that all its campuses are secure and students are currently safe.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

