The shooting Saturday night killed 31-year-old Londre Sylvester. Police say Sylvester had just been released from jail and was walking to a waiting vehicle.

Londre Sylvester, a Chicago rapper who went by the name “KTS Dre,” was apparently ambushed after being released from the Cook County Jail in Chicago. He suffered as many as 64 bullet wounds to his head and other parts of his body, police said.

The shooting Saturday night killed the 31-year-old rapper, the Miami Herald reported. He was pronounced dead at a hospital according to police.

Sylvester had just been released after being fitted for electronic monitoring and was walking to a waiting vehicle when several suspects "exited two separate vehicles and all began to shoot in Sylvester's direction, striking him numerous times," the police report said.

The killing comes amid a rise in shootings this year in Chicago and broader concerns nationwide about increasing violence. On Monday, Chicago police Superintendent David Brown was among city and law enforcement leaders from around the United States meeting with President Joe Biden about efforts to reduce crime.

Following Saturday night's shooting, the suspects reentered their vehicles and fled the scene, police said.

A 60-year-old woman who was with Sylvester was shot in one of her knees and was hospitalized in good condition, police said. A second woman, who is in her 30s, suffered a graze wound to her mouth, police said.

Sylvester had posted $5,000 bail on Friday, the Chicago Tribune reported. He had been ordered held on $50,000 bail on July 1 after prosecutors last month hit him with a petition for violation of bail bond for allegedly failing to meet conditions of his release in a 2020 felony gun case.



