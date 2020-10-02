Police are responding to a reported shooting at a Walmart in eastern Arkansas.

The shooting was reported Monday morning at a Walmart in Forrest City.

Police told the Associated Press that three people have been shot, but no information was released about the extent of their injuries.

A dispatcher with the Forrest City Police Department told The Associated Press that authorities are working to secure the scene.

Arkansas State Police said two Forrest City officers were injured in the shooting.

In a statement, Walmart said it was "aware of the incident that took place at our store in Forrest City, AR this morning. We will continue to work with the Forrest City Police Department to assist in their investigation.As this is an active investigation, any additional questions should be referred to the Forrest City Police Department."

Forrest City is about 85 miles east of Little Rock.