An Imperfect Union brings together two people on opposite sides of an issue to work on a project in their community.

Kristin

Kristin Mink is not afraid to speak her mind. The Maryland native is an elementary school teacher who made her mark in the political sphere when she confronted former EPA director Scott Pruitt.

"We both picked the same place to go for lunch and I had a few words with him and that kind of went viral and then he resigned and that kind of thrust me into the political zone a lot more."

Kristin has been extremely vocal in her belief of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Judge Brett Kavanaugh of a sexual assault that she said happened when they were both teenagers.

"Dr. Ford's testimony was incredibly powerful," Kristin said. "She's a hero. I'm going to get emotional talking about this. She didn't want to come forward. She knew exactly what was going to happen. Death threats. Her life has been turned upside down."

Kristin also believes that Judge Kavanaugh should have immediately ordered a full FBI investigation when the accusations were brought forward.

"If Kavanaugh is innocent or we assume he’s innocent, why wouldn’t he want...anything you can possibly think of to investigate this further and get to the truth."

Mary Margaret

Mary Margaret Olohan, a publicist for a conservative publishing group in D.C., believes Judge Kavanaugh's testimony.

"I'm choosing to believe Kavanaugh based on who is the more credible person."

Mary Margaret, a recent graduate of Catholic University, believes that Dr. Ford was an emotionally powerful witness, but thinks she did not provide enough evidence to prove her allegations.

"I do think something horrible happened to her. However, I don't think Judge Kavanaugh had anything to do with it and I don't know if there's something in her past that has caused her to think this. I think that Kavanaugh has already been very thoroughly vetted in many ways and I think at this point if they were going to find something they would have found it."

Mary Margaret worries that "it's a dangerous world for young men to grow up in now. I think every woman should be supported and believed. However that does not come at the expense of a man's reputation, a man's life."

The Meeting

Kristin and Mary Margaret meet outside Randle Highlands Elementary School in Southeast, D.C. to prep grocery bags for students and their families. As they work together, Kristin and Mary Margaret discuss the importance of an FBI investigation.

Kristin asks "if Kavanaugh is innocent, why wouldn’t he want it – and everyone else who supports him – what’s another week to clear his good name?"

To hear the rest of their discussion watch the full episode of An Imperfect Union on Facebook Watch.

