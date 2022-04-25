Two teenage siblings rescued by helicopter on Oregon Coast

The siblings' mother told KGW her kids were exploring caves at low tide near the Whale Cove Inn and became stranded when the tide came in.

DEPOE BAY, Ore. — Two teenage siblings were rescued by a U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) helicopter crew after getting stuck on a rocky shore and nearly swept into the ocean near Depoe Bay along the Oregon Coast Saturday afternoon.

At about 4:45 p.m., a guest at the Whale Cove Inn called 911 and said they witnessed the teens walking onto the rocky shore from the beach, then becoming stranded as the tide came in just north of the hotel, Depoe Bay Fire District said in a news release.

Firefighters arrived within five minutes and got to an area where they could communicate with the siblings, a 13-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy, but it became clear they needed a helicopter because of the incoming tide, the release said.

"The siblings were both able to climb high enough away from the water to avoid being swept into the ocean," the fire district said, as they waited awaited rescue.

Flying from the Newport airport, the USCG helicopter arrived within 20 minutes, Depoe Bay Fire District said.

The teenagers' mother, Brenda Dascomb, told KGW her kids had been exploring caves during the low tide, but high tide arrived by the time they tried to return. At one point, Dascomb said her daughter slipped on the rocks and fell into the ocean.

"My son actually pulled her out of the water and saved her. And when they came down to rescue them, he offered that they rescue her first," Dascomb said. "I’m such a proud mom for that."

In a tweet, USCG Pacific Northwest confirmed that the teens were hoisted up and brought to safety roughly one hour from when the initial 911 call came in.

Neither of the kids were seriously hurt, but their mother said they did suffer some bruises and scratches.

The fire district asks all beachgoers to pay attention to the tides and weather forecast and plan ahead before exploring rocky coastlines.