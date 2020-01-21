KHARTOUM, Sudan — Editor's note: The lion pictured above is not one of the lions at the park in Sudan. That photo was taken at a zoo in Albania. The starving lions in Sudan are pictured below. A warning – the photos and videos below are graphic and may be disturbing.

It’s the tragic result of violent revolution and runaway inflation.

The people of Sudan are struggling to feed their families, so lions trapped in cramped cages are simply not the country’s top priority.

AFP reports Al-Quereshi Park in the capital of Khartoum is managed by the government, but it’s partly funded by private donors. Caretakers say they’re doing everything they can.

"Food is not always available, so often we buy it from our own money to feed them," park manager Essamelddine Hajjar told AFP.

One man who witnessed the horrific sight of five lions clinging to life right in front of him just couldn’t turn his back on the big cats.

On Saturday, Osman Salih posted heart-wrenching pictures, videos – and a plea for help – on Facebook.

Warning: The pictures and videos below are graphic and may be disturbing.

On Tuesday, Salih posted an update – and said the response has been overwhelming.

“Within 12 hours, we were sitting down with the local authorities, the park officials and looking for solutions to rescue these five lions at the park,” Salih said Tuesday on Facebook.

“Inflation has hit Sudan really bad in the past few months, and everything has skyrocketed so normal citizens can’t afford to eat these days, but despite that, people have come together and looking for solutions.”

Salih said he has secured regular supplies of food for the lions, and he’s now working on providing them with much-needed medical care.

At least one of the five lions have died.

RELATED: Australian government drops food in effort to help wildlife impacted by bushfires

RELATED: Fire kills animals at zoo in western Germany

RELATED: Hunter kills 143 pound mountain lion at ranch in Freer, Texas

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter