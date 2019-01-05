FALLS CHURCH, Va. — The City of Falls Church Police need your help locating a critically missing 73-year-old man.

Police issued a Silver Alert for Tam Nguyen, of Florida, who was visiting family in the 300 block of James Street when he went missing. He was last seen around 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Nguyen is described in a police report as 5-foot-6 inches tall, 135 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a jacket and blue jeans driving a beige or gold 2005 Toyota Sienna minivan with Virginia tags.

Nguyen does not have his Alzheimer's medication and his disappearance poses a threat to his safety.

Police believe Nguyen may be heading back to Florida.

Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Falls Church Police at 703-248-5053 (TTY 711).