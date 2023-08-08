Singer Ciara expecting fourth child, her third with Russell Wilson

"It’s a blessing — there’s nothing better than having him by my side," Ciara said of Wilson in a past interview.

The Grammy-winning performer Ciara is expecting her fourth child, her third with husband and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, a representative for the singer confirmed to The Associated Press.

Ciara broke the news in a video announcement on her Instagram, revealing her pregnant silhouette in front of a pool.

She wrote in the caption, “You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib." The clip is soundtracked by “How We Roll,” her 2023 collaboration with Chris Brown.

According to People, the couple filmed the video last month on an anniversary trip to Japan. In his own post, Wilson said he was the one behind the camera.

Wilson proposed to Ciara in 2016. The couple tied the knot several months later at the Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England.

"It’s a blessing — there’s nothing better than having him by my side," Ciara said of Wilson in a 2022 Sports Illustrated interview. "To be able to have someone to go to that you trust, that you know has got your back, to have that in life is so precious, it’s a blessing, I know it’s a blessing, so I’m grateful for that.”

In July 2020, they welcomed their second child, Win Harrison Wilson. In 2017, they had their first — Sienna Princess Wilson. Ciara also has a 9-year-old son, Future Zahir, from a previous relationship with rapper Future.