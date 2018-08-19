The sports world now has another Chicago nun to celebrate.

Following Sister Jean's star turn during Loyola-Chicago's Cinderella run in this past spring's NCAA tournament, the world was introduced to Sister Mary Jo Sobieck on Saturday.

Sister Mary Jo, one of the Dominican sisters who run Marian Catholic High School in Chicago Heights, Ill., threw out the first pitch before the White Sox's game against the Kansas City Royals.

And it was absolutely perfect.

Sister Mary Jo even did a sweet baseball trick before firing a strike from the mound.

Though we really shouldn't have been all that surprised by the perfect pitch.

According to a 2008 article from The Times of Northwest Indiana, Sister Mary Jo played both volleyball and softball while attending The College of St. Scholastica in Minnesota after her graduation from Cathedral High School in 1987.

