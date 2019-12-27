A sister of pop superstar George Michael has died at the age of 55 exactly three years after her brother's Christmas Day death in 2016.

A statement from family lawyer John Reid confirmed the unexpected death of Melanie Panayiotou on Wednesday and appealed for privacy.

London's Metropolitan Police said Friday that it learned of the “sudden death of a woman” in her 50s at around 7:30 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Police say the case is not being treated as suspicious.

George Michael's real name was Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou. He compiled a long string of pop hits as a solo artist and earlier with Wham! before he died at age 53. Coroners attributed his death to natural causes.

