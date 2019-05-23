CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The grandmother of a child found alone in Clayton County has been arrested after hours of investigation.

According to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office, the little girl was found at Laurel Pointe Apartments at 228 Morrow Road near the 18 building on Thursday.

Officers and deputies in the county went door-to-door looking for the child's parents. Eventually, Clayton County Police said they were able to get in contact with the child's grandmother. They were reunited once the grandmother, later identified as Linda Faye Hart, arrived. However, she has since been arrested for negligence following a continued investigation.

Child found in Clayton County on May 23, 2019

Clayton County Sheriff's Office

According to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office, they were notified of who the child was and where she lived. Officers arrived and initially got no answer when they knocked. A family member later arrived and identified the grandmother as being the one who was supposed to be looking after the little girl.

That family member let them in the home and investigators found Hart upstairs and asleep. In a statement, the sheriff's office said Sheriff Victor Hill asked Hart if she knew where her granddaughter was.

"Hart paused, looked at the Sheriff, and said she did not know because she was asleep," the statement said.

***

Abortion law in Georgia | DAs say they won't prosecute women

Mother mortality rate: Mothers are dying from childbirth

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Video shows healthcare staff punching, beating disabled man with belt

Morehouse College commencement speaker to pay off student loan debt for class of 2019