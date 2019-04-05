History was made at the Kentucky Derby Saturday as the horse that crossed the finish line first was not declared the winner.

Maximum Security was disqualified after making contact with War of Will late in the race.

Second place horse Country House was awarded the win.

The reaction on social media to the sudden reversal of fortune was swift.

There was the requisite Steve Harvey post. Harvey famously announced the wrong winner of the Miss Universe pageant in 2015.

Someone else was thinking of the great Oscars fiasco a couple years ago when "La La Land" was named Best Picture -- except it was actually "Moonlight."

Some made comparisons to the 2016 presidential election that Donald Trump won thanks to the electoral college even though Hillary Clinton won the popular vote.

Others are hoping that people who bet on Country House, which had 65-1 odds to win, didn't rip up their ticket.

Of course, someone had a Game of Thrones meme waiting for this.

