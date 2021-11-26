Some Old Spice, Secret antiperspirants recalled for cancer-causing ingredient benzene

A list of products by the two deodorant manufacturers was found to contain the known human carcinogen which can be inhaled or absorbed by the skin.

The Procter & Gamble Company has issued a voluntary recall of certain Old Spice and Secret aerosol spray antiperspirant deodorants after the discovery of the known human carcinogen benzene.



The company issued a recall for all products under these names with an expiration date through September 2023, which have been sold in the United States.

Here is a list of products to look out for, with identifying details:

UPC number Description of product

012044001912 Old Spice High Endurance AP Spray Pure Sport 12/6oz

012044044759 Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Stronger Swagger 3.8oz

037000729747 Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Pure Sport Plus 12/3.8oz

037000730347 Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Stronger Swagger 12/3.8oz

037000749479 Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Ult Captain 12/3.8oz

037000695714 Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Unscented 12/4.9oz

037000695707 Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Fresh Air 12/4.9oz

037000586906 Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh Twin Pack

037000711087 Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh 12/6OZ

037000711094 Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh 12/4OZ

037000723721 Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Waterlily 3.8oz

037000729860 Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Lavender 12/3.8oz

037000729914 Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Water Lily 12/3.8oz

037000729921 Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Light Essentials 12/3.8oz

037000798842 Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Rose 12/3.8oz

037000747642 Secret Outlast Inv Spray Completely Clean 12/3.8oz

037000747727 Secret Outlast Inv Spray Protecting Powder 12/3.8oz

012044048535 Old Spice Pure Sport 2021 Gift Set

As the company notes in their recall announcement, the chemical benzene is a known cancer-causing agent. The chemical can be inhaled, absorbed by the skin and ingested orally. It is known to cause cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and other life-threatening blood disorders.

If an adverse reaction is experienced as a result of using these products, reports can be made online to the Food and Drug Administration. To mail or fax reports to the agency, forms can be downloaded at FDA.gov or they can be sent out in the mail by calling the FDA at 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form.