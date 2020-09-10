Reports: Pixar's 'Soul' going straight to Disney Plus

As theaters struggle to stay open, Disney is choosing to not delay the highly-anticipated animated movie any longer.

LOS ANGELES — Pixar's highly-anticipated "Soul" will skip U.S. theaters and go straight to streaming on Disney+ Dec. 25, according to multiple reports.

Deadline and Variety report "Soul" will not come with an extra $29.99 charge as the live-action "Mulan" did when it hit Disney+. It will be available to the platform's 60 million subscribers for no additional charge.

That subscriber number is thanks to a boost Disney received when it added "Hamilton" in July, The Verge reports.

In recent days, the owner of Regal Cinemas said it would temporarily close all 536 U.S. locations as the nation continues to struggle with containing the new coronavirus. AMC, North America's largest chain, says it will stay open. Even as theaters stay open, many are forced to do so with limited capacity due to local safety measures for social distancing.

"Soul" will still go to theaters in international markets.