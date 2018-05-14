NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- One Aiken County school posted what seemed to be a change in graduation requirements for seniors. After backlash, and feedback from the school board, North Augusta High took to social media to explain it's policy.

"When I read it, I felt like I had not read it correctly or it was not written correctly," Tina Oller said.

Oller used to be a substitute for North Augusta High School and her own three children graduated from there.

But she's one of the many people who were concerned after reading the NAHS Facebook post which came at the end of last week.

"To put the stipulation that if they don't have those things, or one of those things, for them not to be able to have those tickets for the family to come see them graduate." Oller said. "They'll get to walk across the stage but who's going to be there for them?"

According to the post, seniors are to turn in a graduation plan along with one of these three options: A college acceptance letter, a military contract or an employment verification, and failing to do so would lead to not be able to attend the senior breakfast, along with no graduation tickets.

