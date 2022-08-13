Madison Jackson was 2 years old when she was diagnosed with leukemia.

NEDERLAND, Texas — Members of the Mid-County community gathered Saturday to rally behind a 3-year-old girl who is battling cancer.

Madison Jackson was 2 years old when she was diagnosed with leukemia. Those who know Jackson's family said the trips to Houston and chemotherapy treatments are expensive and having a financial strain on the family.

The Southeast Texas Circle of Hope held a benefit to help Jackson's family with medical expenses.

The benefit was held in Nederland at the Nederland Knights of Columbus Hall from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Nicole Toney works with the Southeast Texas Circle of Hope. According to her, everything was donated by businesses and people from Mid County.

“The turnout was amazing today,” Toney said. “It’s one of the best turnouts I think I've seen so far, but it just speaks to the community. Because the community always rallies behind anything that we want help with or need help with."

For those who like to help Jackson and her family there are several ways to donate:

Mail a check donation to P.O. box 953, Nederland, TX 77627 Make the check out to SETXCOH and write "Madi" on memo line

Text MADIJACKSON to 44321

Go online to www.southeasttexascircleofhope.com Click on "Donate" then select "Madi Jackson Benefit"

Go to any Neches Federal Credit Union and donate to account 59432-13 Write "Madi Jackson Benefit" in memo



Other Southeast Texans have also been working to help raise money for Jackson and her family. Six-year-old Aspen Manuel started her own lemonade stand.

When 12News last spoke to Manuel in early August, she had raised more than $1,000 to help the toddler in need.

Aspen Manuel's family knows Jackson through friends of friends. Manuel's custom lemonade stand was built by her grandfather.

It is made entirely out of recycled and recovered materials. The stand also is portable, so Manuel and her father could take their sales on the road.

Manuel planned to continue serving lemonade on the weekends until Saturday's benefit.

According to the flyer from Jackson's event, her family hopes that she only has about a years and six months before she is able to ring the cancer-free bell.