Southwest summer fare sale starts at $49 one-way

As airlines try to dig out of the hole left by the coronavirus pandemic, which has decimated air travel, Southwest Airlines has launched a month-long, one-way summer fare sale.

The airline is offering up $49 to $99 one-way fares between select cities between now and June 12.

Southwest says it includes $49 one-way between Los Angeles and Salt Lake City, $79 between Nashville and Philadelphia, and $99 between Dallas and New York City.

The flight must be booked at least 14 days in advance and travel must happen between May 26 and August 31.

The airline also is offering double frequent flyer miles to its Rapid Rewards members through August 31.

Some destinations are only available on specific days.

"We're all eager to move again in a new chapter that feels more familiar, and Southwest is giving Customers the freedom to dream and the inspiration to confidently recapture the magic of travel," said Ryan Green, Southwest Airlines Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer in a statement.

Southwest announced on April 28 that it posted its first quarterly loss in nearly a decade. The airline said trip cancellations have pulled back from a peak in March but remain at levels that Southwest has never seen, as customers scrap plans to travel during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bookings for April, May and June are weak, and they have been outnumbered by cancellations. Southwest hopes that as states ease their stay-at-home orders and some businesses and tourist destinations reopen, more people will want to fly — maybe by midsummer, the traditional vacation season.