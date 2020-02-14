A couple who was flying home with their newly-adopted, 8-day-old baby girl received a surprise -- an impromptu baby shower on the plane, thrown by the flight crew.

Dustin Moore wrote about the experience Sunday in a thread on Twitter. He said he and his wife, Caren, were headed home to Colorado from California.

During the flight, their daughter "politely informed us she wanted a new diaper." Dustin said a flight attendant named Jenny cleared out space on the plane to change the girl.

Jenny, another crew member named Bobby, and another passenger were curious about why the couple was flying with such a young child. That's when they explained she was adopted and they were just bringing her home.

"Then, we heard the intercom," Dustin tweeted. "The attendant Bobby came on and announced a special guest on the flight. Our daughter. 'She’s just been adopted by her parents Caren and Dustin, and is making her way home.' The entire cabin erupted in cheers and applause."

Dustin said flight crew handed out pens and napkins so passengers could pass on messages of congratulations or words of advice. Among the responses:

“Rub each other’s feet, and rub the baby’s feet.”

“Make time for date night.”

“Always tell her you love her.”

“Enjoy every minute. It goes by sooo very fast.”

“Drink lots of wine!”

In all, Dustin and Caren received about 60 notes and the flight crew gave their daughter a pair of pilot's wings.

Dustin said they learned Jenny and Bobby were married and someone had done something similar for them on their honeymoon flight. They were paying it forward.

But there is even more to this story. Dustin said he and Caren had been trying for nine years to have a baby of their own before adopting their daughter.

Dustin had a final message for anyone reading his post.

"This website is used oft as a means to share what’s wrong. I hope you’ll take time to share what is good. In a world of turmoil, don’t forget to showcase the Bobbys and Jennys, the kind strangers out there. And if they don’t cross your path, be one. Seek good, or create it," he wrote.