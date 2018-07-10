Residents in southern California could see a rocket launch and hear sonic booms on Sunday evening as part of a historic SpaceX mission from Vandenberg Air Force Base in Santa Barbara County.

SpaceX said it will launch a satellite on a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg. The rocket plume is expected to be illuminated by the sun after the launch at 7:21 p.m. Sunday.

Earlier, the launch had been planned for Saturday, but SpaceX said Wednesday it was rescheduling the launch and would use the extra time to complete pre-flight checks.

The historic part of the mission will occur soon after the launch when SpaceX attempts to land the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket at Vandenberg. This will be SpaceX's first landing attempt on the ground at Vandenberg. It has previously made such landings on drone ships in the ocean.

The 30th Space Wing said in a news release Tuesday that Central Coast residents may see the first stage of the Falcon 9 returning to Vandenberg. This may include multiple engine burns.

Residents in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties also may hear sonic booms. A sonic boom sounds like an explosion or thunder and is the result of shock waves from a vehicle traveling faster than sound. The sound of the boom will depend on weather conditions and other factors.

The launch of the satellite, SAOCOM 1A, is being conducted for Argentina’s space agency. The satellite is designed to provide radar imagery to help emergency responders and monitor the environment, including the collection of soil moisture measurements.

For information regarding the launch or public viewing locations, visit the

30th Space Wing Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/30thSpaceWing.

