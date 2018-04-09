Kevin Spacey, Steven Seagal and Anthony Anderson, three Hollywood stars who have been accused of sexual assault, won't be charged in three cases, either because the statute of limitations has expired or their accusers refused to talk to police, the Los Angeles district attorney's Hollywood sex-crimes task force announced Tuesday.

This doesn't mean the coast is clear – at least not for Spacey, 59, and Seagal, 66. Both have been accused in other alleged assault cases currently under review by the task force established by District Attorney Jackie Lacey last year to assess the wave of sexual harassment-related police reports filed in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

Word of the "declinations," as they are called (because prosecutors decline to press charges), arrived in a statement emailed to USA TODAY from Greg Risling, the spokesman for the task force.

This particular allegation against Spacey involved an adult man who accused Spacey of sexually assaulting him in West Hollywood in October of 1992. That makes it too old to prosecute under the relevant penal code at the time.

The allegation was investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and was turned over to the task force to review for possible charges in April.

"The allegation is outside the statute of limitations, therefore an analysis of the strengths and weaknesses of the evidence is not warranted and prosecution is declined," according to the charge evaluation sheet.

Another sexual assault allegation against Spacey, also originating from the sheriff's department and turned over to the task force on Aug. 22, is still under review.

The Seagal allegation, which was investigated by the Beverly Hills Police, involves an 18-year-old actress who accused Seagal of raping her in 1993 when she was an extra on Seagal’s 1994 film "On Deadly Ground."

The task force declined to prosecute because the statute of limitations in force at the time expired in 1999.

Seagal is still under scrutiny for another alleged sexual assault, although the details of the accusation are unclear.

The Anderson case, which was investigated by the Los Angeles Police, involved a woman who claimed he assaulted her earlier this year. The accusation was made less than two weeks after Anderson, 48, received his fourth Emmy nomination for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for "Black-ish."

But "the reporting party declined to be interviewed by the investigating officer," the charge evaluation sheet said, a necessity in deciding whether to prosecute.

"Prosecution is declined due to lack of sufficient evidence to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the allegations," prosecutors concluded.

