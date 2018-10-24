Spectrum customers will soon be paying more for service.

Patti Michel, a spokesperson for Charter Communications, which operates the Spectrum brand, told our USA TODAY partners at the Asheville Citizen-Times that new rate hikes would affect all markets where Spectrum operates -- including here in Florida.

Customers paying for multiple Spectrum services could see their monthly bills increase by $7.61, the newspaper reported.

Specifically, broadcast television surcharges will be raised by $1.10, receivers will cost $0.51 more, current Internet customers who subscribe to Spectrum TV will pay an extra $5 monthly and Internet customers who don't will owe an extra dollar.

Joe Durkin, Florida director of communications for Spectrum, said the company has been telling its customers about the price changes.

"While modest price adjustments occur for some of our services, at Spectrum, we continue to offer more of the best entertainment choices and deliver the best value," he wrote in an email.

The billing increases will begin in November.

