Here's what you should know before diving for spiny lobster this sport season

The two-day mini-season gets underway on July 28.

KEY LARGO, Fla. — Spiny Lobster Sport Season has officially arrived and it's time to get prepared.

The two-day recreational mini-season gets underway at 12:01 a.m. on July 28 and ends at midnight on July 29. The mini-season is separate from the commercial and recreational lobster season which will begin on Aug. 6.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission calls the season "an exciting time of the year" for people looking to head out on the water but isn't an excuse to be reckless.

“It’s also a time to remember to boat safely, to follow our fishing rules and to take extra care in protecting our coral reefs.” FWC Commissioner Robert Spottswood said in a release.

Here are some things you need to know if you're looking to get in on the action:

Do I need a license?

Yes, having a recreational saltwater fishing license and lobster permit are required to participate. You can get the required licenses online by clicking here.

What is the bag limit?

The limit during Spiny Lobster Sport Season is six lobsters per person for Monroe County and Biscayne National Park, and 12 per person for the rest of Florida.

Do lobsters have to be a certain size?

Yes, officials at FWC say the "Carapace" or the space between a spiny lobsters rostral horns to the rear edge of its hard shell must be longer than three inches. All measurements must take place while still in the water.

Is anything off-limits?

Harvesting or possessing lobsters that are egg-bearing is prohibited.

Lobsters with a Carapace under three inches.

Separating the tail from the body of a spiny lobster is prohibited in state waters.

You can not puncture or kill lobsters in water.

Other guidelines to consider while out diving include:

A dive flag must be "up" when diving and taken down when underway.

Divers must stay 300 feet within their dive flag. The distance is reduced to 100 feet if you're in a channel.

Boaters must travel at idle speed within 100 yards of a boat that displaying a dive flag.

Touching coral, bumping corals with dive fins, standing on coral and/or anchoring your boat on coral is prohibited.