CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man who jumped from Cole Park Pier early this week has been billed for his rescue, officials with the City of Corpus Christi said in a statement.

The incident happened Monday, March 14. A rescue crew with the Corpus Christi Fire Department was called out to the pier after receiving reports that a man visiting the city for Spring Break fell off the pier into the water and was struggling to get back to shore.

Crews were able to pull the man out of the water. He suffered minor injuries.

After the rescue, a review of security footage showed the man intentionally climbed onto the railing of the pier and jumped off.

The man has now been given a citation for "climbing upon a structure forbidden to be climbed on by City ordinance," which carries a penalty of up to $500. The man was also sent a bill for $2,689.75, the cost of the water rescue.

“Our new Cole Park Pier is safe for people of all ages. The new pier includes numerous safety features and is ADA accessible,” City Manager Peter Zanoni said. “The City of Corpus Christi has zero tolerance for acts of violence, vandalism, or pranks that erode public trust and cost the taxpayer money.”

The ordinance states "no person shall climb upon any building, wall, flagpole, light post, fence, barricade, water tower, railing, bridge, bridge structure, smokestack, or any other structure without first having the consent of the owner or custodian thereof."

