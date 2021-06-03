x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Nation World

Spilled tomato puree turns English roadway into 'the set of a horror film'

Officers said a crash involving two jack-knifed semis led to the mess. One of them just so happened to be carrying a load of ketchup waiting to happen.
Credit: Cambs Police

While the technical term might be called a "traffic jam" this one was more like a "traffic puree."

We only say that because it was thousands of squished tomatoes, olive oil and tomato puree that had a roadway in England shut down. 

The Cambs Police Department tweeted a photo of the mess and said it "looked like the set of a horror film." 

Officers said a crash involving two jack-knifed semis led to the situation. One of them just so happened to be carrying a load of ketchup waiting to happen.

CNN reports one driver sustained minor injuries in the crash. 

A spokesperson told CNN the spill prompted an emergency closure of the road so it could be resurfaced. 

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter