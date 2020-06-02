ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — St. Charles County Police are looking for Dallas Murphy. He has health concerns that require medication, according to the department.

Murphy is described as a 57-year-old white man with brown hair and blue eyes. He weighs 220 pounds and is 5 feet, 11 inches tall.

He was last seen late December 2019 in the 200 block of Colt Circle in O’Fallon, Mo. He may be driving a green 2002 Ford Explorer. Police said Murphy may have been headed to the Lake of the Ozarks, but never arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Charles County Police Sgt. Marshall at 636-949-79000, ext. 2516 or call 911.

