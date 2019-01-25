Flights were delayed across the country Friday morning because of staffing issues, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The delays were sparked by a "slight increase in sick leave" at two East Coast air traffic control facilities.

FAA spokesman Gregory Martin said Friday that it had augmented staffing, rerouted traffic and increased spacing between planes as needed.

The staffing problems were at air traffic centers in Jacksonville, Florida and a Washington, D.C. center that controls high-altitude air traffic over seven states.

Martin said safety is being maintained during a period of "minimal impacts" on travel.

LaGuardia Airport in New York and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey were both experiencing delays in takeoffs.

White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said President Donald Trump had been briefed on the delays. "We are in regular contact with officials at the Department of Transportation and the FAA," she said in a statement.

Travelers look out at American Airlines planes at LaGuardia Airport April 10, 2008 in New York City.

Mario Tama/Getty Images