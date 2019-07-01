Fashion returned to the Golden Globes on Sunday in shades of green, red, yellow and sparkly gold after last year's show of #MeToo solidarity that turned the carpet black. And then there was Lady Gaga, a work of baby blue from head to toe.

Gaga, always fearless fashion-wise, went for volume in blue couture Valentino with a drop-dead gorgeous Tiffany diamond necklace, while other celebrities decided on Old Hollywood silhouettes.

Amy Adams wore a body hugging custom teal Calvin Klein long-sleeve number that left her shoulders bare. Nominee Rachel Brosnahan donned mustardy yellow and Sandra oh wore draped and gently bedazzled white, all in classic cuts.

The guys were a mix as well. Nominee Darren Criss wore a Dior jacket with small pink petals on black. Idris Elba, otherwise known as People's sexiest man alive and dad of Golden Globes ambassador Isan, went tieless but was stunning nonetheless in a jade green tuxedo jacket and vest.

Host and Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Drama 'for Killing Eve' nominee Sandra Oh arrives for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Elsie Fisher, the 15-year-old star of "Eighth Grade," was perfect young Hollywood in a belted red velvet suit by Kenzo, her hair in a back bun.

The evening's co-host and a nominee herself, Sandra Oh, led things off in an Old Hollywood bob, styled to one side, and red lip. Her gown had an asymmetrical neckline as she posed with her evening's hosting partner, Andy Samberg, and a couple of her "Killing Eve" co-stars. She stacked diamond bracelets on her left wrist.

Alison Brie went ethereal in a barely blue custom Vera Wang. It was sheer but edgy with a black bralette underneath. In gold: Lucy Boynton of "Bohemian Rhapsody" in all-over sparkle and plunging neckline and Kristin Cavallari in a more revealing look with long sleeves that fell, oddly, well over both hands.

Rosamund Pike and Sofia Carson went for black-and-white looks. Pike's had cut-outs at the hip.