Update 3/17:

STOCKTON, Calif. -- Police in Stockton have safely located 12-year-old Asenath Harper, officials announced Monday.

Officers did not say where or how they found Harper. The young girl was first reported missing on March 6.

Original:

Stockton Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, Asenath Harper was last seen at school in South Stockton on March 6. She was wearing a gray sweater, blue jeans and black and white checkered vans.

Harper is described as a Black and Filipino 12-year-old girl. She is 5 feet tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She also has moles on the left and right side of her face.

Police say Harper is at-risk due to her age.

Anyone with information should call Stockton Police at (209) 937-7911.

