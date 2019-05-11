FRANKFORT, Ind. — A pup at the Clinton County Humane Society is on his 416th day at the shelter.

Stryker is a 3-year-old mixed breed who has been looking for a new home since last year. He was brought to the shelter on Sept. 15, 2018, after his family lost their home.

The Clinton County Humane Society says Stryker is the third longest-term resident of their shelter and wants to help him find the home he deserves. Stryker is described as being great on a leash, fine with cats and loves people.

Stryker has gone to off-site events where there were large crowds of people and other dogs. He participated in the Dr. Skip Jackson Dog Jog at Purdue University on Sept. 21, 2019.

He has been in playgroups at the shelter, but a meet and greet would be required with any possible four-legged family member.

The shelter says Stryker seems to get overlooked because he likes to jump up and down in his kennel when someone walks by.

"He just loves people and wants your attention! Give him a chance out of his kennel!" said Pam Butz, who volunteers at the humane society.

Stryker's adoption fee is $135 and covers DAPP-L, bordetella, rabies, HW(-) vaccinations and the monthly heartworm and flea prevention that he has been receiving at the shelter. Stryker is also neutered and microchipped.

For more information about Stryker, people are asked to call the shelter at 765-670-7924 or email cchs04@sbcglobal.net.

"Stryker is pretty much perfect. He gets along with people, other dogs and cats," Butz said. "I can't believe he is still at the shelter!"

