HOUSTON — The student shot at Bellaire High School Tuesday afternoon has died, the school district confirmed.

Sources told KHOU 11 that the student was shot in the chest.

Nobody is in custody at this point.

Bellaire High School is on S Rice Avenue and Maple Street.

We have a crew at the scene gathering more information.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE STREAM

Check back for updates.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM