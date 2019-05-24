LEE COUNTY, N.C. — High school students may have thought that releasing two rats in a campus building was hilarious, but the penalty is anything but funny.

WTVD in North Carolina reports Lee County school officials say it has suspended the pranksters for a week, and the offenders won't be allowed to walk the line at graduation on June 6.

The rats were released Wednesday night at Lee County High School. One of the rats bit a maintenance worker.

"Our principals are authorized under board policy and the code of conduct to employ a broad range of consequences for student behavior, which may include the loss of privileges or opportunities to participate in school events," school officials said in a statement.

An online petition at Change.org is calling for the students to be allowed into graduation. By Friday night, it had gathered more than 2,200 signatures.

What other people are reading right now:

►Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.