The 351-foot motorcycle jump attempt happened during the Moses Lake Airshow Thursday morning.

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A stuntman attempting a world record breaking motorcycle jump Thursday in Moses Lake crashed and died after being rushed to the hospital, according to the Grant County Sherriff's Department.

The 351-foot motorcycle jump attempt happened during the Moses Lake Airshow at the Grant County International Airport.

Ephrata native Alex Harvill was trying to jump the length comparatively from goal post to goal post on a football field. According to the Columbia Basin Herald, Harvill landed short on his first practice jump and flew over his handlebars.

According to the sheriff's office, Harvill's family has been notified. The Grant County Coroner will conduct an autopsy Friday to confirm the cause and manner of death.

Moses Lake Airshow released a Facebook post regarding the crash. They said all proceeds from his attempted jump today will be donated to Harvill's medical expenses.

We regret to report today at our first event of the airshow - the Guinness World Record Jump Attempt, Alex Harvill was... Posted by Moses Lake Airshow on Thursday, June 17, 2021

"I can't believe what the airshow is doing," Harvill said previously before the accident, "They have organized so many people and businesses to support me!."

Harvill previously set a world record for the longest dirt-to-dirt jump of 297 feet at Horn Rapids Motorsports Complex in Richland, Washington in 2013.