GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A lakeshore woman captured video of something you don't see every day — a sturgeon swimming along the pier in Grand Haven!

Jenna Benson shared the video on Facebook. She was walking on the pier yesterday with a friend when a fisherman called their attention to it.

Lake Sturgeon are one of the oldest species in the great lakes and are considered threatened and rare due to overharvesting and the destruction of their habitat.

Benson says it was exciting to see.

"People always talk about how they're mostly up north, they live in cold water, so it was super rare to see one swimming right by the pier, kind of up the shallow," she said.

Benson estimates the Sturgeon was between 4-and-a-half and five feet long.

Lake Sturgeon can grow up to 8 feet long, weigh up to 300 pounds, and can live up to 150 years.

