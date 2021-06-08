'Love is love' | Atlantic Beach eatery discontinues selling Cinotti's bread after baker's controversial 'Straight Pride' social media post

"We will no longer be serving Cinotti's bread. We feel it is what is best for our business." - Sub Cultured Sandwich Eatery, Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — An Atlantic Beach eatery said it's no longer going to serve bread from a popular beaches bakery after one of its owners made a controversial post on Facebook during Pride Month.

Cinotti's Bakery Sandwich-Shop, 1523 Penman Road, has since apologized for the post made by one of its owners, but the damage was too much for one of its business patrons.

Sub Cultured Sandwich Eatery, 10 Donner Road, posted on its Instagram page Tuesday that the business will no longer sell bread from Cinotti's.

"Following recent events, many people in our community have been alienated, hurt and rightfully upset by the broadcasting of opinions that do not match ours here, at Sub Cultured. Therefore, we will no longer be serving Cinotti's bread. We feel it is what is best for our business," a portion of the post states.

Doodle Cinnoti, one of the owners of the bakery posted a meme that stated "Straight Pride. It's natural, it's worked for thousands of years, and you can make babies."

The meme was posted just as Pride Month kicked off and shortly after, hundreds of people took to social media to express their outrage over the post.

On Monday, the bakery gave a statement to First Coast News.

"Cinotti’s Bakery has been a family business, for 70 years, with over 5 generations of our family pouring their hearts into the business.

We have been proud to serve our community by being part of your joy and occasions for all of these years. We have supported our community and charities with millions of dollars in donations.

It breaks my heart that we have lost some of the love of the community.

What you may have seen on social is not a true picture of who we are. We apologize that we have offended folks and can promise you we love this community and everyone in it.

Our hearts are breaking and we hope you will give us the opportunity to get to know the real us.

We are a family, we are a business - we are a family business. And we realize we are a public figure. And we are working diligently on ways to improve how all of our team connects with you.

- The Cinotti Family"

On Sunday, Cinotti's also posted an apology on its Facebook page