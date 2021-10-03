Super Nintendo World opening at Universal Studios Japan

The theme park will open March 18.

TOKYO, Japan — Here's some big news for overseas theme park fans! Japan Today reports that Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan has an opening date set.

That day is March 18, 2021.

The park based on Super Mario and his friends was originally supposed to open during the summer of 2020, around when tourists would be flocking in for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games, but the coronavirus prevented both of those events from happening.

Japan Today reports that the opening is happening while Tokyo is still under a state of emergency. The park, however, is located in Osaka, where the state of emergency order was lifted.

It's official: Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan will open in 10 days on March 18. Now if I could just figure out how to get to Japan.... pic.twitter.com/AeqlB5vg57 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) March 8, 2021

According to Johns Hopkins, Japan has just over 442,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Since the coronavirus isn't going anywhere any time soon, major safety precautions are being followed at Super Nintendo World's opening.

Japan Today says that guests will have to have their temperatures taken before they get into the park and they'll have to wear masks at all times. Admission will be limited daily, which will help promote social distancing.

There will also be hand sanitizer stations throughout the park and park employees will regularly clean and sanitize the new rides.