Next generation of Black women in law inspired by Supreme Court nominee

Ketanji Brown Jackson made history becoming the first Black woman nominated to sit on the U.S. Supreme Court.

TAMPA, Fla. — Brittainy Joyner knew she wanted to become a lawyer at a young age. She was in high school and a teacher said, I think you would make a good attorney. Joyner said that's all it took for her to buy in.

She is still fresh into her law career at 29 years old. She's working as a commercial litigator in Tampa. She previously worked as a prosecutor in Jacksonville, Florida.

"People, whether it’s the judge, defense attorney, prosecutor, or anyone else in the courtroom has to make recommendations and to even give people a second chance, it’s everything to have a diverse judiciary and to have diverse players in the courtroom," said Joyner.

Even though Joyner was recruited to work in the prosecutor's office in Jacksonville after completing law school at the University of North Carolina, she still faced subconscious bias like when other attorneys or a judge mistook her for a defendant or a court visitor.

"In the moment I played it cool, but later on it was hard, it was a struggle to think like, I have a suit on, I’m sitting at the prosecutor’s table, but yet, I still got called a defendant," she said.

Those experiences and the pressure she feels to represent and inspire all Black women don't stop Joyner from chasing her dreams and building her own legacy. Watching the confirmation hearing for Ketanji Brown Jackson adds a whole new level of inspiration.

"I’m very inspired by her. Not only is she well qualified, has an extensive record, but she looks like me and we’ve never had anyone in the nomination process that looks like me."

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was officially nominated to the Supreme Court last month, making her the first Black woman picked for the chance to serve on the nation's highest court. Judge Jackson's Senate confirmation hearings began Monday.

Judge Jackson has a whole cheering squad made up of future lawyers on their way to Washington, DC later this week.

Deja Gordon is the president of Stetson Law’s Black Law Students Association. Although she won't be traveling to DC due to her class load, she's supporting other members from chapters across the country as they witness this historic moment.

"She’s going to be able to show Black lawyers, Black women, Black children that occupying this space is a possibility for us regardless of where we come from," said Gordon who is in her last year at Stetson University College of Law.

According to the most recent report from the ABA Profile of the Profession 2021, only 4.7 percent of attorneys are Black.