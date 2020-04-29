INDIANAPOLIS — Police say an arrest has been made in connection to the death of a mail carrier who was shot on the east side of Indianapolis Monday afternoon.

Tony Cushingberry, 21, has charges pending in the killing.

The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 45-year-old Angela Summers.

The shooting happened on North Denny Street near South Sherman Drive and East Michigan Street around 4 p.m. Monday. Officers arrived to find Summers suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

"I heard the gunshots," said a woman who lives in the 400 block of North Denny Street. "Probably seven, eight, 10, maybe. It sounded like a lot."

When the woman stepped out of her home Monday afternoon, she saw police tape and a crime scene.

"I saw someone on the stretcher, getting taken away into the ambulance," she said.

That person turned out to be Summers.

"She's nice, sweet. She talks every time she comes around," the woman said of Summers, who she sees delivering mail every day in the neighborhood. "That's really sad. I hope she's perfectly fine because she was really sweet."

Angela Summers was shot and killed on her mail carrier route in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Michael Davis

Police said Summers was talking when she left the scene, but later died at a local hospital.

Police haven't offered a motive for the shooting, but say they believe it's an isolated incident.

"It's really too early to tell what led up to this," said IMPD Ofc. Mike Hewitt. "I know the detectives right now are separating witnesses and they're spending time talking with those witnesses to try and get an idea exactly who the suspect is and exactly what led up to this."

The Denny Street resident said the shooting doesn’t surprise her.

"I stay in the house and stay to myself, but there"s always gunshots, probably every two to three days," she said.

It would seem even the COVID-19 crisis has done nothing to stop that from happening.

"I'm staying in. So much for the quarantine. They’re not," the woman said of the suspects.

Police say if you have any information about the shooting or suspect, you can call IMPD's homicide office at 317-327-3475. You can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 1-800-262-TIPS.