DENVER — One suspect is in custody after a standoff in Denver's Baker neighborhood ended shortly after a home at the scene went up in flames Sunday evening.

Details about the fire and what caused it are scarce at this time, but the fire - near 6th Avenue and Inca Street - is in the same area where Denver police have been focused all day after two officers were shot and injured early Sunday afternoon.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody around 6 p.m. - about a half hour after a home at the scene was on fire. That suspect's name and condition have not been released.

Two Denver police officers were shot while responding to a call at a home near 6th Avenue and Inca Street, according to Denver Police Department Chief Paul Pazen.

The officers - who were pulled to safety by other law enforcement - were taken to Denver Health and are in fair condition with a full expectation to recover, Pazen said during a media briefing.

One of the officers who was shot was a veteran and the other was "brand new," Pazen said. He did not offer any more details, such as the officers' names or ages.

A SWAT officer who was responding to the scene was involved in a serious car crash. He's in good condition, Pazen said.

Streets in this area were closed throughout the afternoon, but will be reopening gradually, according to a tweet from DPD. The immediate area of the 600 block of Inca will remain closed.

Earlier in the situation, DPD said on Twitter they planned to "deploy a chemical agent" in this area, and urged people nearby to keep their doors and windows closed.

Below is scene video provided to 9NEWS from Paul Joseph, who said he was along the street where the shooting happened.

A 9NEWS viewer spoke to reporter Noel Brennan about what she saw. Lisa Adams said she was on her way to the salon when the salon called her to cancel because of the police activity in the area of 6th and Galapago.

She said she lives just two blocks away, and around the time that she was leaving for the salon she heard loud noises and saw a lot of police officers.

"It's pretty nerve-wracking," Adams said to 9NEWS. "I live so close by. I'm used to walking around this neighborhood all the time - to see this happen and see him still in there is kind of scary."

She said she didn't really hear gunshots - just sirens. She said the salon told her police said two officers were hurt.

"On a Sunday of all days," Adams continued. "It's normally a really quiet day around here and not a lot of people out and people walking their dogs. Not a day you would expect something like this."

This developing story will be updated. Noel Brennan contributed to this article.

