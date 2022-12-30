28-year-old Bryan Kohberger of Albrightsville was arrested Friday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOSCOW, Idaho — More than a month after the quadruple murders of four University of Idaho students at their home in Moscow, a break in the case came Friday. According to NBC, four law enforcement officials say there was a suspect taken into custody in Monroe County, Pennsylvania in connection with the murders on a 'fugitive from justice' warrant.

Authorities said 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger of Albrightsville was arrested Friday morning. Kohberger is a graduate student studying criminology at Washington State University, the school's website shows.

NBC reports officials told them that a white Hyundai Elantra was taken away from the home where Kohberger was arrested. Moscow Police have been looking for a white Hyundai Elantra they say was in the area where the students were killed that morning.

During a Moscow Police Department news conference Friday afternoon at city hall Latah Co. Prosecutor, Bill Thompson, said Kohberger was charged with four counts of murder, as well as burglary.

Records show he is currently being held in the Monroe County Correctional Facility, awaiting extradition for the felony crimes. The court previously denied the motion to set bail.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Moscow PD was working with the Pennsylvania State Police assisting in the homicide investigation. Police arrested Kohberger based on an active warrant for being a 'fugitive from justice' according to a statement by PA State Police.

Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee GonCalves were all stabbed to death in their home at 1122 King Road, off campus in the early morning hours of Nov. 13.

Moscow Police Chief James Fry on Friday said his department has received "over 19,000 tips," and law enforcement has, "conducted 300 interviews." Due to Idaho state law, police are limited in what information they can release until Kohberger is extradited from Pennsylvania to Idaho, and has his day in court in Idaho.

“No arrest will ever bring back these young students," Fry said. "However, we do believe justice will be found through the criminal process.”

Moscow Police on Thursday said they would begin using a private company Friday to start cleaning up the crime scene to remove biohazards and other harmful substances that may be left over inside the home. However, Fry said the cleaning has been halted by request of court.

Police were seen outside Kohberger's office on the WSU campus Friday morning, according to a professor at the university.

A pair of WSU Police cars parked outside of Wilson-Short Hall, where WSU lists Bryan Kohberger’s office. Building is locked. pic.twitter.com/cd92MvhE9T — Matt Loveless (@MattLoveless) December 30, 2022

Watch more coverage of this story: